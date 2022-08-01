DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.

The full 2022-23 WAC basketball schedules, including game dates and start times, will be released at a later date.

The WAC recently announced an innovative résumé seeding system that will be used by the conference to establish the fields for the 2023 WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship tournaments. Using this new résumé seeding system, teams will receive more credit by playing stronger opponents throughout the season as opposed to a weaker strength of schedule.

The goal of the seeding model is to see WAC teams achieve higher NET rankings. The NET is the key metric utilized by the Division I basketball selection committees to determine at-large bids and seeding annually for the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State was one of three teams in the 2021-22 WAC men’s basketball standings to finish with a share of the conference regular-season championship and parlayed the top conference tournament seed into an automatic NCAA Tournament bid last March in Las Vegas. Stephen F. Austin swept the regular-season and tournament hardware as the women’s basketball champion of the WAC last season.

2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Conference Matchups

Team Home/Away Home Only Away Only Abilene Christian GCU, NMSU, SHSU, SFA, Tarleton, UVU SUU, UTA, UTU CBU, Seattle U, UTRGV California Baptist GCU, NMSU, Seattle U, SUU, UTRGV, UVU ACU, Tarleton, UTU SHSU, SFA, UTA Grand Canyon ACU, CBU, NMSU, Seattle U, SFA, UTU UTA, UTRGV, UVU SHSU, SUU, Tarleton New Mexico State ACU, CBU, GCU, Seattle U, SFA, SUU SHSU, UTA, UTRGV Tarleton, UTU, UVU Sam Houston ACU, SUU, SFA, Tarleton, UTA, UTRGV CBU, GCU, Seattle U NMSU, UTU, UVU Seattle U CBU, GCU, NMSU, UTA, UTU, UVU ACU, SUU, Tarleton SHSU, SFA, UTRGV Southern Utah CBU, NMSU, SHSU, Tarleton, UTU, UVU GCU, SFA, UTRGV ACU, Seattle U, UTA Stephen F. Austin ACU, GCU, NMSU, SHSU, UTA, UTRGV CBU, Seattle U, Tarleton SUU, UTU, UVA Tarleton ACU, SHSU, SUU, UTA, UTRGV, UTU GCU, NMSU, UVU CBU, Seattle U, SFA UT Arlington SHSU, Seattle U, SFA, Tarleton, UTRGV, UVU CBU, SUU, UTU ACU, GCU, NMSU UTRGV CBU, SHSU, SFA, Tarleton, UTA, UTU ACU, Seattle U, UVU GCU, NMSU, SUU Utah Tech GCU, Seattle U, SUU, Tarleton, UTRGV, UVU NMSU, SHSU, SFA ACU, CBU, UTA Utah Valley ACU, CBU, Seattle U, SUU, UTA, UTU NMSU, SHSU, SFA GCU, Tarleton, UTRGV

2022-23 WAC Women’s Basketball Conference Matchups