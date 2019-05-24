Wall holds off Breckenridge in Game 1, 5-4

May 24, 2019 - The Breckenridge Buckaroos fell just short of handing Wall their first loss of the season Friday afternoon in Game 1 of the Regional Semifinals.

The Buckaroos, trailing 4-0, put up three runs in the Bottom of the 3rd and one run to tie in the 4th inning.

Wall would manage to hold the Buckaroos scoreless despite numerous threats to take the lead.

In the Top of the 7th, a wild pitch and wild throw of 3rd base allowed the leading run to score and give Wall a 5-4 game.

The Buckaroos fall to 0-1 on the series. The series continues Saturday.