Walsh Caps Cowboy Rally With Game Winner

ABILENE, Texas – Sophomore guard Aidan Walsh had a block and hit the game-winning lay-up in the final :15 seconds to give the Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball a 74-73 win over Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowboys had trailed the entire second half, including by as many as 11 points but were able to battle back down the stretch. Steven Quinn hit a 3-pointer with 3:28 to play to cut it to 71-66. After a pair of free throws by Julian Paredes for the Lobos Chase Cobb then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 73-72 with :47 to play.

HSU’s defense clamped down in the final minute and Walsh blocked a 3-pointer by Jake Lopez with :14 to play and Neal Chambliss corralled the rebound and passed it ahead to Walsh who used a spin move to get to the basket and flipped in the game winner.

SRSU had one last chance and 2020 ASC West Player of the Year Tristen Licon was forced to shoot a tough shot with two defenders on him and it fell off, giving the Cowboys the win.

The Cowboys dominated the game in the paint, outscoring the Lobos 42-16. HSU also did not allow a field goal in the final 5:10 of the game.

Cobb led four Cowboys in double figures with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Chambliss added 15 points, Quinn 14 and Walsh 13.

Licon had 20 points and Carson Perkins had 11 points for the Lobos.

HSU is now 2-2 on the season and will play an exhibition on Wednesday at Stephen F. Austin.