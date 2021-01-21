War Hawks and Cowboys excited for football in February and March

The McMurry War Hawks and the HSU Cowboys continue to get ready for the first ever American Southwest Conference football season in the months of February and March.

It’s weird for most people to think about college football in the winter.

You would think it’s weird for the players and coaches.

Thanks again. They are excited.

HSU head coach Jesse Burleson said, “It’s a very exciting time. We talked to our team and told them we get the opportunity to do something that’s never been done and will probably never be done again. I hope we’re not playing in the spring in the future, but it’s what we got right now and we’re gonna make the most of it each and every day.”

HSU’s Dedrick Strambler said, “That’s what we come here to do, play ball, so whenever it’s taken away, it makes you really sit back and think about the things you take for granted. So, in the fall we worked and all that work’s about to pay off and we’re just blessed to be able to play.”

McMurry head coach Jordan Neal said, “It’s a blessing, we’re excited to have the opportunity. A lot of people worked really hard to get us to this point. We’re thankful we were able to keep our kids in school and to bring everybody back to have a chance to play.

War Hawks’ Daniel Zarzoza said, “Football in spring, that’s something you don’t hear of unless you’re one of the big guys playing in the big leagues. It’s fun for us and it’s a new experience for sure. We love it, we love getting that chance to get together in the fall and get back together in the spring.”

The War Hawks start the winter season at home on February 6 against Sul Ross St. Then they play at Texas Lutheran on February 13, at Howard Payne on February 20 and host HSU on February 27. The seeding games are March 13.

HSU’s open date is the first week of the season. They start the season at home against Howard Payne on February 13. They travel to Sul Ross in Alpine on February 20 and across town to play McMurry on February 27. They finish up against Texas Lutheran on February 6.