War Hawks announce 206 Academic All-Conference selections

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference recognized its Academic All-Conference list for the 2020-21 season on Monday afternoon. McMurry University had a record 206 Academic All-Conference selections.

All 16 championship sports are represented, as well students assisting with athletic training and media relations.

McMurry had 197 scholar-athletes recognized, as well as two athletic training student workers and nine sports information student workers.

“We are so proud of the academic performance of these scholar-athletes,” said Vice President for Student-Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “They managed to maintain a schedule full of team responsibilities, while also performing excellently in the classroom. Even more impressive is the fact that have pulled this off during a year full of challenges. It’s a testament to our scholar-athletes’ hard work in the classroom ,as well as to our phenomenal coaching staff, who prioritize academics and are committed to Developing Champions for Life. Academic success is our mission’s most critical step. Our scholar-athletes and coaches are proving that it is possible to excel competitively and academically.”

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester.

The 206 selections for McMurry are the most in one athletic season.

Over the last three years in the ASC, McMurry has had 109 selections in 2019-20, 99 selections in 2018-19 and 72 selections in 2017-18.

A total of 1,808 student-athletes from 12 member and three affiliate institutions have been recognized Academic All-Conference by the American Southwest Conference for the 2020-21 school year.

2020-21 ASC Academic All-Conference

Baseball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Blake Beach McMurry Fr. Business Administration Humble, Texas

Travis Beauchamp McMurry So. Business Administration Waco, Texas

Cooper Broeske McMurry Fr. Physical Education Garland, Texas

Hunter Brooks McMurry Sr. Criminology Burkburnett, Texas

Braden Fryer McMurry Fr. Undecided Mineral Wells, Texas

Reese Gilmore McMurry Fr. Business Administration Florence, Texas

Ricky Gonzales McMurry Fr. Business Administration Victoria, Texas

Reed Hodges McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Round Rock, Texas

Derek Hostas McMurry Jr. Physics/Civil Engineering Iowa Park, Texas

Justin Kutz McMurry Gr. Master of Accountancy Imperial, Mo.

Trent Lee McMurry Jr. Business Administration Carrollton, Texas

Chris Lewis McMurry Sr. Biology Houston, Texas

James Martell McMurry Jr. Biomedical Science Chandler, Ariz.

Mark Navarro McMurry Jr. Business Administration San Antonio, Texas

Jackson Newkham McMurry So. Business Administration College Station, Texas

Christian Oliver McMurry Jr. Biomedical Science Atlanta, Texas

Seth Parriette McMurry Jr. History Haslet, Texas

Dylan Schafer McMurry Fr. Business Administration Cibolo, Texas

Ethan Schmidt McMurry Jr. Business Administration Amarillo, Texas

Caleb Shaw McMurry So. Physics/Civil Engineering Plano, Texas

Men’s Basketball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Elias Garcia McMurry So. Multimedia & Graphic Design Houston, Texas

Michael Imariagbe McMurry Fr. Human Health Science Houston, Texas

Andrew Stevenson McMurry Fr. Psychology Killeen, Texas

DJ Worrell McMurry Jr. Sports & Wellness Leadership El Paso, Texas

Women’s Basketball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Valery Alvarado McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Abilene, Texas

Dehje Belmore McMurry Jr. Business Administration Denver, Colo.

Taya Bridges McMurry So. Human Health Science Mesquite, Texas

Aubrey Guerra McMurry Jr. Physical Education Pleasanton, Texas

Claire Headings McMurry Fr. Early Childhood Education Amarillo, Texas

Devin Lantrip McMurry Fr. Biology El Paso, Texas

Sidney McHenry McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Mansfield, Texas

Erin McNabb McMurry Fr. Physical Education Pasadena, Texas

Trinity Meador McMurry So. Criminology Stephenville, Texas

Jaleigh Morales McMurry Fr. Biomedical Science Albany, Texas

Jada Morris McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Forney, Texas

Kaitlyn Randall McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Trophy Club, Texas

Mariah Rodriguez McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Floresville, Texas

Kristin Salas McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Pipe Creek, Texas

Kylee Smith McMurry Fr. Early Childhood Education Murphy, Texas

Vanessa Wharton McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Garland, Texas

D’Asia White McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Anderson, Texas

Men’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Justin Bozell McMurry So. Computer Science Round Rock, Texas

Ethan Turner McMurry Fr. Sports & Wellness Leadership Fort Worth, Texas

John Zuniga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology Port Aransas, Texas

Women’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Aubrey Carr McMurry Fr. Psychology Pampa, Texas

Jazmin Chacon McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. El Paso, Texas

Caitlin Crow McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Hawley, Texas

Chloe Gatch McMurry Fr. Physics/Civil Engineering Weatherford, Texas

Niigan Sunray McMurry So. Christian Ministry Norman, Okla.

Sara Walters McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Kerrville, Texas

Football

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Rickey Bell McMurry Fr. Criminology Springtown, Texas

Christopher Bustillos McMurry Fr. Biology El Paso, Texas

Tahji Edwards McMurry Fr. Business Administration Cheek, Texas

Evan Finkel McMurry So. Business Administration San Antonio, Texas

Carlos Garibay McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. San Antonio, Texas

Aeneaus Gray McMurry Fr. Criminology San Antonio, Texas

Ke’Shaun Jnofinn McMurry So. Computer Science Baytown, Texas

Nicholas Kuykendall McMurry Fr. Business Administration Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Malachi Lecadre-Grey McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Fort Worth, Texas

Kristopher Martin McMurry Fr. Business Administration El Paso, Texas

Jalen Meshurle-Promesse McMurry Fr. Criminology El Paso, Texas

Jai Mitchell McMurry Fr. English and Writing Peoria, Ill.

Christian Morales McMurry Fr. Business Administration El Paso, Texas

Devin Nixon McMurry So. Business Administration Vidor, Texas

Xavier Nuells McMurry Fr. Information Technology Elgin, Texas

Reid Pyle McMurry So. Business Administration Azle, Texas

Juan Ramirez McMurry Sr. Criminology Roma, Texas

Christian Sanchez McMurry Fr. Business Administration Edcouch, Texas

John Sanchez McMurry So. Mathematics Ranger, Texas

Logan Schuetz McMurry So. Biomedical Science Waco, Texas

Jervarius Seals McMurry Jr. Business Administration Cypress Springs, Texas

Josh Smith McMurry Sr. Biomedical Science Bossier City, La.

Reagan Sullivan McMurry Jr. Political Science Fort Worth, Texasq

Perry Wells McMurry Fr. Studio Art Galena Park, Texas

Zac Wood McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Haslet, Texas

Men’s Golf

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Jackson Barrilleaux McMurry Fr. Business Administration Dallas, Texas

Dakota Carson McMurry Fr. Business Administration Eula, Texas

Trent Cooksley McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Wollongong, Australia

Lewis Munro McMurry So. Business Administration Aberdeen, Scotland

Juan Pablo Nava McMurry Fr. Political Science Queretaro, Mexico

Heath Owens McMurry Fr. Criminology Abilene, Texas

Lane Roye McMurry Sr. Business Administration Fort Worth, Texas

Derek Slatter McMurry Fr. Criminology New Braunfels, Texas

Michael Solis McMurry Fr. Mathematics Slaton, Texas

Matthew Sterling McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Liberty Hill, Texas

Corbin Whitsell McMurry Fr. Biomedical Science Troup, Texas

Men’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Angel Arredondo McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Garland, Texas

Andrew Briseno McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Amarillo, Texas

Christian Bryant McMurry Jr. Mathematics Midland, Texas

Luis Lopez McMurry Jr. Physics/Civil Engineering El Paso, Texas

Andres Martinez McMurry Jr. Business Administration Horizon City, Texas

Christopher Mora-Brandt McMurry Fr. Sports and Wellness Leadership Midland, Texas

Martin Rodriguez McMurry Fr. Undecided El Paso, Texas

Anthony Salas McMurry Fr. Physics/Civil Engineering Needville, Texas

Alejandro Sanchez McMurry Fr. Political Science Houston, Texas

Erick Sanchez McMurry Jr. Multimedia & Graphic Design Houston, Texas

Kobe Soto McMurry Fr. Sports and Wellness Leadership Lewisville, Texas

Jaren Ulibarri McMurry Fr. Undecided Farmington, N.M.

Women’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Abril Aguayo McMurry Jr. Human Health Science Joshua, Texas

Madison Ayres McMurry So. Business Administration Alvin, Texas

Cortlynn Boone McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Argyle, Texas

Halie Chavira McMurry So. Business Administration El Paso, Texas

Emily Fisher McMurry Sr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Calista Flores McMurry Sr. Psychology Round Rock, Texas

Ashland Hansen McMurry Jr. Nursing Wichita Falls, Texas

Tagan Hansen McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Wichita Falls, Texas

Kate Holland McMurry Jr. History Mansfield, Texas

Courtney Kendrick McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Red Oak, Texas

Kara Moore McMurry So. Psychology Azle, Texas

Emma Nance McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Red Oak, Texas

Angelica Navarro McMurry Sr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Makayla Pearson McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Keller, Texas

Christiana Perez McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Amarillo, Texas

Haleigh Ray McMurry Fr. Physical Education Argyle, Texas

Sky Reynolds McMurry Sr. Nursing Midlothian, Texas

Kylee Smith McMurry Fr. Early Childhood Education Murphy, Texas

Krista Thrasher McMurry Jr. Undecided Aledo, Texas

Honna Turner McMurry So. Biochemistry Abilene, Texas

Michelle Valentine McMurry Fr. Criminology Grand Prairie, Texas

Cindy Villasana McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Cleburne, Texas

Softball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Angelica Abila McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Lubbock, Texas

Elizabeth Battle McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Lakeway, Texas

Mercedes Camacho McMurry Fr. Criminology El Paso, Texas

Dehlila Cantu McMurry So. Psychology Edinburg, Texas

Grace Duecker McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Fredericksburg, Texas

Savannah Flinn McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Beaumont, Calif.

Reyna Garcia McMurry Jr. Business Administration Albany, Texas

Symone Gary McMurry So. History Abilene, Texas

Sydney King McMurry Jr. Political Science Fort Worth, Texas

Brianna Martinez McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Yucaipa, Calif.

Ashley McClellan McMurry Sr. Business Administration Midland, Texas

Kayla Otis McMurry Jr. English & Writing Abilene, Texas

Sandra Parks McMurry Fr. Psychology Keller, Texas

Nicole Pinney McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Portland, Texas

Maisa Ryerson McMurry Sr. Business Administration Sandusky, Ohio

Camille Scott McMurry Jr. Mathematics Abilene, Texas

Jesse Stephenson McMurry Fr. Sports and Wellness Leadership Marble Falls, Texas

Kinleigh Stotts McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Covington, Texas

Jessika Truax McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Liberty Hill, Texas

Men’s Tennis

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Jason Cabe McMurry So. Mathematics Brownfield, Texas

Chris Causer McMurry Sr. Environmental Science Lubbock, Texas

Chase Daniell McMurry Jr. Business Administration Wills Point, Texas

Joseph Diaz McMurry Sr. Nursing Fort Stockton, Texas

Trey Fambrough McMurry Sr. Computer Science Aledo, Texas

Connor Hogan McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Hideaway, Texas

Matthew Santos McMurry Sr. Mathematics Lubbock, Texas

Reid Smith McMurry So. Physics/Civil Engineering Pampa, Texas

Women’s Tennis

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Katelyn Boster-Duke McMurry Sr. Psychology Fort Worth, Texas

Hannah DeFriend McMurry Fr. Human Health Science Groesbeck, Texas

Gabrielle Ellwanger McMurry Sr. Nursing Magnolia, Texas

Tristyn Fambrough McMurry So. Mathematics Aledo, Texas

Bridgette Fly McMurry Fr. Computer Science Watauga, Texas

Claire Hillyer McMurry Sr. Multimedia & Graphic Design Borger, Texas

Jasmin Klassen McMurry Fr. English Language Arts/Reading Seminole, Texas

Caryn Lawrence McMurry Fr. Biomedical Science Rising Star, Texas

Emily Nuttall McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Keller, Texas

Mandy Roberson McMurry So. Business Administration Abilene, Texas

Hope Turner McMurry So. Biomedical Science Wills Point, Texas

Men’s Track & Field

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Justin Bozell McMurry So. Computer Science Round Rock, Texas

Kade Kimmel McMurry Fr. Undecided Tuscola, Texas

Michael Limones McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Burleson, Texas

Rylan Rogers McMurry Fr. Mathematics Baird, Texas

Jayden Sloan McMurry So. Psychology Abilene, Texas

Ethan Turner McMurry Fr. Sports & Wellness Leadership Fort Worth, Texas

Sutton Welch McMurry So. Political Science Abilene, Texas

Jacob Williams McMurry Sr. Physics/Civil Engineering Goldthwaite, Texas

John Zuniga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology Port Aransas, Texas

Women’s Track & Field

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Taya Bridges McMurry So. Human Health Science Mesquite, Texas

Nandhi Brown McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. San Antonio, Texas

Najwa Campbell McMurry Fr. Sports and Wellness Leadership Conroe, Texas

Aubrey Carr McMurry Fr. Psychology Pampa, Texas

Jazmin Chacon McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. El Paso, Texas

Caitlin Crow McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Hawley, Texas

Sylvia Harmon McMurry Sr. Sociology Amarillo, Texas

Kendyl Henry McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Wall, Texas

Elizabeth Jordan McMurry Fr. Criminology Dallas, Texas

Jada Morris McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Forney, Texas

Glenda Parra McMurry Fr. Biology Valera, Texas

Corbin Stulir McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Rio Vista, Texas

Niigan Sunray McMurry So. Christian Ministry Norman, Okla.

Kelby Tidwell McMurry Jr. Mathematics Post, Texas

Sara Walters McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Kerrville, Texas

Bethany Wood McMurry Fr. Human Health Science La Feria, Texas

Volleyball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Jaetis Armand McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Fort Worth, Texas

Hannah Bowers McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Crowley, Texas

Bailey Carlson McMurry Fr. Life Sciences Katy, Texas

Brooke Cox McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Lubbock, Texas

Madison Cuellar McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. San Antonio, Texas

Adile Leal McMurry So. Pre-Nursing Clute, Texas

Megan Martinez McMurry Sr. Physics/Civil Engineering El Paso, Texas

Tyler Richardson McMurry Jr. Sports and Wellness Leadership League City, Texas

Myranda Salcedo McMurry Jr. Nursing San Antonio, Texas

Addyson Tiffin McMurry Fr. Music Amarillo, Texas

Kaylie Vasil McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Midlothian, Texas

Brynn Wilson McMurry Sr. Business Administration Denton, Texas

Student Athletic Trainer

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Trey’cee Bertrand McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Fort Worth, Texas

Elijah Castaneda McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Abilene, Texas

Sports Information Student Assistant

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Taya Bridges McMurry So. Human Health Science Mesquite, Texas

Calista Flores McMurry Sr. Psychology Round Rock, Texas

Logan Herring McMurry Jr. Music Education Cleburne, Texas

Christian Merced McMurry Fr. History Augusta, Ga.

Jada Morris McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Forney, Texas

Angelica Navarro McMurry Sr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Makayla Pearson McMurry Fr. Pre-Nursing Keller, Texas

Brayden Reeves McMurry So. Information Technology Burleson, Texas

Perry Wells McMurry Fr. Studio Art Galena Park, Texas