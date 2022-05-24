The McMurry War Hawks are sending eight athletes to Geneva, Ohio to compete in the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships this week.

Kelby Tidwell and Jayden Sloan are two members of the reigning American Southwest Conference champions headed north.

Sloan is going to compete in four events and has high hopes for gold.

Tidwell, on the other hand, earned her spot in the pole vault at a last chance meet the week before the meet.

Tidwell said, “Uh it was pretty good I started screaming when McCarell called me and told me I made it. It was just bitterswet cause I told them all year that’s how I wanted to end my season. So it was a bittersweet moment.”

Jayden Sloan said, “Uh, the thing I’m most excited about would be my 400 hurdles. So last year I barely got cut out in it so this year I feel like I can go do something. So I’m ready for that and these relays will be quite a show.”

Sloan is a member of both McMurry relays, too.

The War Hawks sprint relay enters the meet with the fourth fastest time in the meet.