War Hawks drop first of two exhibitions at Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO – McMurry University was the early aggressor in its men’s basketball exhibition at University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday, but the War Hawks were not the victors in the 2020 finale, falling 92-71 in San Antonio.

Today’s game will not count toward McMurry’s regular season record. Incarnate Word improves to a 2-4 record with the win.

There were eight lead changes early in the contest, as McMurry led eight of the first 12 minutes. Trailing 24-23 at the 7:18 mark, Incarnate Word finally took the lead for good despite a solid offensive effort by the War Hawks to keep it close at the break.

McMurry had 13 players enter the contest, all of which scored at least one field goal. Remy Minor had his sixth straight double-digit scoring game (including two exhibitions), finishing with 12 points to lead the team.

The War Hawks shot the ball well both from the field and behind the arc, ending the first half 15-29 on field goals (51.7 percent) and 6-12 from downtown (50.0). McMurry finished 29-62 for the game (46.8 percent) and had all of its second half scoring from inside the arc.

Junior Jordan Hall and sophomore Rob Charles each had eight points in the contest, while freshman Matt Pena and senior Landen Stephens added seven.

Rebounding was nearly even in today’s contest, with UIW owning a 37-34 advantage on the boards. Hall was McMurry’s leading rebounder with six total rebounds, including three on the offensive end.

Incarnate Word had a distinct advantage at the line, shooting 22-27 for the game. McMurry finished 7-17 from the charity stripe, including 6-8 in the second half.

Both teams will resume action again tomorrow with a New Year’s Day special at the McDermott Center. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.