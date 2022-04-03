SAN ANGELO, Texas – McMurry University Track & Field joined a number of high level programs at the David Noble Relays this weekend, hosted by Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

The meet started Thursday and Friday with the women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon events, while the meet wrapped up Saturday with various events.

RESULTS

Heptathlon/Decathlon Highlights:

Senior Kelby Tidwell improved her heptathlon score from two weeks ago by nearly 100 points, finishing with 3856 points. She had personal records in five of her seven events, while ranking fourth in the nation and first in the American Southwest Conference for the heptathlon.

Freshman Shepherd Miller led McMurry’s decathlon duo with 5181 points, with his highest finish coming in the pole vault – 10th of 19th. He also had a high jump personal record at 1.59m.

Sophomore Rylan Rogers finished with 4968 points, including a fifth-place finish in the pole vault at 4.35m. While short of his stand-alone PR of 4.53m, the mark was his highest vault within a decathlon. Rogers remains first in the ASC and seventh in the nation at 5545 points – set two weeks ago in Abilene.

Track Highlights:

Junior Jayden Sloan ran the 400 for the first time this outdoor season after leading the nation and nationally qualifying last year. Sloan ran a time of 48.72 in prelims to become the last qualifier, then finished second in the finals with a time of 48.78. He ranks fifth in the nation and second in the ASC.

Freshman Patrick Esparza made his steeplechase debut, finishing fourth of 10 athletes with a time of 10:39.26. The former Abilene Cooper standout currently leads the American Southwest Conference in the event.

On the women’s side, Jaycee Brannon had a PR in the steeplechase at 14:08.87. Sophomore Caitlin Crow led McMurry at the meet with a time of 13:51.91 to finish second overall. Her time of 13:50.08 two weeks ago remains third in the ASC.

Freshman Luis Holguin tried his fourth event this season – one in outdoor and three different ones in outdoor – running a time of 2:05.07 in the 800.

Fellow freshman Ashley Shea set a new PR by two seconds in the 1500 at 5:40.61.

The men debuted a new 4×100 relay team Saturday. The group of Jamari Williams, Jacorian Colbert, Jermond Lovely and Dazhaun Walton ran a time of 41.92.



Field Highlights:

Junior Sutton Welch eclipsed the 50 meter mark in the men’s hammer, setting a new personal best at 50.51m. That mark finished fifth at the meet, ranks 31st in the nation and leads the ASC. He is the only conference thrower above 50 meters in the hammer.

Sophomore Christian Morales had a multi-meter PR in the men’s javelin, improving to 52.58m at the meet. He finished seventh in the event and ranks second in the ASC. He also cracks the national Top 50 for Division III.

Junior Ellie Ryan had a season-best in the women’s javelin with a mark of 34.42m. She ranks second in the ASC, off the leading mark by just over one meter and off her PR by over four meters.

Senior Margo Mendoza had a season high in the women’s discus with a throw of 34.56m. She ranks fourth in the conference, trailing Ryan for third by just under a meter.

After two personal records last weekend – the shot put and hammer – sophomore Elizabeth Jordan went back to the well and posted another PR in the shot. She improved from 10.59m last week to 10.80m this week. She ranks sixth in the ASC and second on the team behind Corbin Stulir.

Senior Jessy Villagomez had a season-high in the shotput at 13.69m, falling just under a meter short of his PR from last season. He currently ranks third in the conference and finished second in last season’s meet.

Senior Daniel Zarzoza III set a season-high in the discus at 38.29m. He ranks fourth in the ASC and third on the team, trailing teammates Vern Angton III and Reagan Owen for first and second, respectively.

Up Next:

The War Hawks hope to add a meet next week, but no determination has been made. The next scheduled meet is McMurry’s annual War Hawks Classic at Wilford Moore Stadium, set for Friday, April 15.