War Hawks net first conference win with 3-0 shutout

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Women’s Soccer buried three goals and kept LeTourneau University off the board en route to its first American Southwest Conference win of the season on Sunday in Abilene.

McMurry (6-2-2, 1-0-2 ASC) is undefeated in its last seven games with a 5-0-2 record. The War Hawks had a four-game win streak to close non-conference play, followed by two draws against Belhaven and East Texas Baptist before today’s win.

Sophomore Cortlynn Boone had her second straight shutout on Sunday, making a save on the lone shot for LeTourneau (1-8-1, 0-4-0). Boone played the first 80 minutes, while senior Brianna Monroe subbed in for the final 10 minutes.

McMurry dominated possession and finished with a 20-1 advantage in shots – putting 12 of those on target. After taking 10 corner kicks in its last match versus ETBU, McMurry took 11 corners today. LeTourneau did not attempt one.

The game-winning goal came from senior Krista Thrasher in the 24th minute, as she booted one just outside the right corner of the 18. She was assisted by fellow senior Meriah Sikora, who won a one-on-one battle inside the box to create the shot. The goal was Thrasher’s first of the season.

Early in the second half, senior Hallie Rutherford added an insurance marker for her team-leading fifth goal of the season. After that, true freshman Jaelynn Portillo had her first collegiate goal to put the cherry on top.

Both of the second half goals were assisted by freshman Emily Holland. Holland now leads the team with 11 points this season, including four goals and three assists.

McMurry will look to keep its streak alive next week as it travels to Ozarks on Oct. 7 and UT Dallas on Oct. 9. Thursday’s match will be a noon matinee in Clarksville, Ark., while Saturday’s game in Richardson kicks off at 5 p.m.