War Hawks open 25th baseball season on Friday

KERRVILLE, Texas – The McMurry Baseball program will look to begin its 25th season of modern-era baseball on a high note this weekend, as the War Hawks head to Texas Hill Country to face Schreiner beginning Friday, Feb 7 at 2 p.m.

The three-game series continues in Kerrville with a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 8 which begins at 12 p.m. The series finale is set to begin 30 minutes after Game 1.

Live Stats will be available for all three games at the links below. Live updates will also be tweeted periodically on the McMurry Athletics Twitter page, @mcmsports. There will not be a live video stream available.

SILVER ANNIVERSARY – After a 47 year hiatus, McMurry Baseball restored its program in 1996 and will now enter its 25th season of modern era baseball. In that span, the War Hawks have celebrated four American Southwest Conference Championships and four NCAA Regional appearances in 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2008.

SEEKING A RETURN TO PROMINENCE – The War Hawks enter 2020 with an all-time modern record of 575-477-2 for a 54.5 winning percentage. McMurry will look for their first winning season since 2015, where the team finished 31-13 overall and made a four-game run in the National Christian College Athletic Association Central Region tournament as an independent.

BYINGTON BACK ON THE BENCH – Long-time McMurry skipper John Byington is one of the ASC’s longest tenured coaches, as he enters his 12th season at the helm. The former Texas A&M standout also spent 10 years prior as an assistant coach, making this season his 22nd overall with the program.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Senior outfielder Mike Gonzales and junior right-handed pitcher Nick Hamel were each listed among the ASC’s 24 Players to Watch in 2020. Gonzales was one of three outfielders on the list, while Hamel was one of 13 pitchers.

LEE IS BACK – One of McMurry Baseball’s all-time greats made his return to campus as an assistant coach this offseason, as Byington added Josh Lee to his staff back in August. Lee was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2004 following an All-American, an ASC Player of the Year and ASC Championship campaign as a utility player.

SCOUTING MCMURRY – McMurry returns three of its top hitters from last season in senior Mike Gonzales and juniors Sam Hillyer and Marty Carnahan, who each batted above .300 last year. Junior dual-threat Nick Hamel also returns after batting .299 in 19 games and turning in a 1.35 ERA with four saves in five appearances. Sophomore Derek Hostas will also bolster the rotation after ending last season with a complete game victory over Ozarks, tossing 9.0 innings with only three hits and one unearned run allowed.

SCOUTING SCHREINER – The Mountaineers finished 13-27 overall and 6-12 in conference play last season, including a 9-10 record at home. Sophomore Devin Hooper returns as a notable pitcher for the team, as he tossed 7.0 shutout innings against McMurry last season. They return 10 players who appeared at least 20 times last season, led by junior infielder Josh Gilliam who batted .291 with nine doubles and three homers.

SERIES HISTORY – McMurry holds a commanding lead in the all-time series with a 42-12 record. The War Hawks won last year’s series with two wins, opening the 2019 season with 8-5 and 4-1 victories, respectively. McMurry has not lost a three-game series to Schreiner since 2011.