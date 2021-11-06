War Hawks outlasted at Belhaven, 35-20

JACKSON, Miss. – McMurry University Football played from behind most of the day against Belhaven on Saturday, unable to catch up in a competitive 35-20 loss in Jackson, Miss.

The War Hawks fall to 2-6 overall and in American Southwest Conference play, while the Blazers improve to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in conference to clinch its first full winning season since joining the ASC in 2015.

The game stats are currently incomplete due to technical difficulties. Current stats are from the opening kickoff through 8:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Check back later on mcmurrysports.com for the final stats.

First Quarter – Belhaven 14, McMurry 7

The War Hawks stopped the Belhaven offense on its opening drive, forcing two incomplete passes while Devin Nixon exploded through to force a two-yard loss on a run play. McMurry punted it back after going three-and-out.

Belhaven struck first after taking over at its own 18, driving down and scoring a 10-yard touchdown on a run by Mayowa Asagunla. But McMurry quickly answered with a touchdown of its own, capitalizing on a 64-yard run by Kameron Session with a one-yard quarterback sneak by Dexter Wyble. Mendoza’s extra point made it 7-7.

Belhaven began throwing the ball on its next drive, later finding itself in the red zone and scoring on a 13-yard run by Kolbe Blunt.

Second Quarter – Belhaven 28, McMurry 14

The second quarter began with McMurry driving in enemy territory, trying to re-level the score after two first down runs by Session and Dee Robinson. Unfortunately, that drive ended at the Belhaven 33 yard line on a stuffed run on 4th and 1.

Belhaven capitalized with a screen pass, getting lead back Brad Foley out in space for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

McMurry responded by using transfer running back Rajan Cunningham, who broke off a 17-yard run to spark a promising drive. Quarterback Dexter Wyble engineered a brilliant drive from there, completing a couple of passes to Nick Kuykendall and once keeping the ball himself to move the chains. Robinson capped the long drive with a two-yard sweep for paydirt.

Trailing 21-14, McMurry’s defense tightened up and made a crucial fourth down stop near midfield. Nixon had two tackles on the drive, including a second down sack to force Belhaven’s hand on 3rd and long. McMurry was unable to move on that drive, punting it back.

The Blazers had 1:59 to work with and drove from its own 14 yard line past midfield with 18 seconds to go. The War Hawks caught a tough break on the next play, as Asagunla escaped pressure, avoided a sack and launched a 40-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14 at the break.

Third Quarter – Belhaven 35, McMurry 20

The second half started perfectly for McMurry, as a long 11-play, 62-yard drive resulted in a seven-yard Dee Robinson touchdown. The drive took 5:12 off the clock and had McMurry within a touchdown, but the extra point was blocked to make it 28-20.

The Blazers answered with a long run by Foley, who became the first rusher in Belhaven history to run for 3,000 career yards. The PAT made it 35-20.

Both teams had long-sustained drives, but punted back to each other as the third quarter ended.

Fourth Quarter – Belhaven 35, McMurry 20

Both defenses answered the call in the fourth quarter, keeping each other off the scoreboard as McMurry was unable to spark a comeback.

Up Next

The War Hawks close the regular season at home against No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor next Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.