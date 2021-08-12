War Hawks rebuilding project is rolling right along

The McMurry War Hawks and head coach Jordan Neal are riding some momentum into the fall of 2021 because they had some success in the short spring season.

Neal took over a program at McMurry was in need of repair before the 2019 season.

There have been some growing pains, but he and the players feel like things are getting better every day.

Neal said, “It’s kind of our third year. I don’t know if you call it two and a half because last year played just five games with the Covid season, but I feel like we got our program priorities established, and our expectations are being reiterated over and over every day. Our guys are really starting to come along and really buy into what we’ve been preaching.”

Carlos Garibay said, “It’s amazing what these coaches have done. In three years, from equipment, to players, to facilities, everything is one step better, one percent better, like I said earlier. It’s fun to watch it just keep growing and growing and growing.”

McMurry was 2-3 in the spring.

They start playing for the programs first winning season since 2012 on September 4 in San Antonio against Trinity.