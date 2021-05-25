War Hawks send two to Div. III tennis nationals

McMurry has two players headed to Div. III tennis nationals.

Carlos Martinez is one of them, he will compete in singles and doubles.

He’s the second ranked player in the west region and was named ASC west division MVP.

His partner Chase Daniell joins him for the ride in doubles. The pair are the top ranked team in the west region. They both spoke on their excitement for nationals.

Chase Daniell said, “It’s a really happy feeling. We’ve been here before, we went last year in the fall together. We have the experience coming in and hopefully we go out with a bang this year. Last year we didn’t have the result we wanted, so this year we hope we can do better than we did last year.”

Carlos Martinez said, “I more excited about this tournament this year just because it’s the only tournament I haven’t been to in my college career and that’s one thing I wanted to accomplish ever since my freshman year. So, being able to be here and have the opportunity is satisfying. I think now the difference is we’re prepared, we know how to play and we’re looking for revenge from last time.”