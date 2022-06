The Abilene High Warbirds played in the 7-on-7 tournament this weekend here at Shotwell Stadium.

Scores that got them to state qualifying round:

Abilene 45, Cooper 0

Abilene 20, W.F. Rider 19

Abilene 33, Plainview 6

Abilene 20, Frisco Reedy 6

Abilene High clinches their spot in the state 7-on-7 tournament.

The tournament will be held at College Station at the end of the month.