ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Warhawks still remain winless in conference schedule after Saturday’s loss to the Comets of UT Dallas.

Jordan Balderaz earned a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Dallas. The forward helped his squad grab 24 more rebounds than McMurry.

Warhawk Center, Elias Garcia also scored 19 points which led his team. Meanwhile Coco Rose, Tristan Holden, and Matt Pena reached double-digits as well.

McMurry will finish the last of their four-game homestretch in Kimbrell Arena on Monday, December 18th against the University of the Ozarks.