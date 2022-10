The McMurry Warhawks hosted the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs in their final home game of the regular season.

The Warhawks couldn’t get much going offensively in the first half, but picked up their lone touchdown score of the game in the fourth quarter with under a minute left in the game.

McMurry’s defense, however, created several stops against Texas Lutheran on fourth down, forcing a few turnovers.

The Warhawks fell on Homecoming, 17-10.

Up next: McMurry hits the road to face Sul Ross State.