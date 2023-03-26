CLARKSVILLE, ARK. – Continuing a recent success stretch where they’ve won six of their last nine, McMurry University used a game one rally to spotlight a doubleheader at the University of the Ozarks Sunday, March 26.

Trailing the host Eagles 2-0 through three frames, head coach Josh Lee’s squad turned to the long ball at Lonnie Qualls Field. Freshman infielder Noah Hamel (Schertz, Texas) turned on a pitch in the top of the fourth, leaving the yard for a three-run bomb and a 3-2 Maroon and White lead. UO answered with one in their half of the fourth, but the War Hawks proved resilient. Sophomore designated hitter Nolan Scherencel (Arlington, Texas) broke the deadlock in the fifth with an RBI sacrifice fly and came back in the seventh with a solo shot to lock up the 5-3 American Southwest Conference win.

Those offensive sparks helped make a winner out of freshman hurler Cooper Marshall. The Boerne, Texas, native turned in a workmanlike six and a third innings, striking out five and overcoming a pair of home team big flies to move to 2-1 on the season. Sophomore Adam Trevino (Galveston, Texas) needed only five pitches to earn his second save.

Lee’s group looked to move to a third straight triumph in the nightcap. However, the home side responded with a six-run attack over the first five innings to support starter Josh Ropple who made things tough on the War Hawks in a complete-game decision that featured eight strikeouts.

Senior catcher Mark Navarro (San Antonio, Texas) rapped a pair of hits and drove in a run to keep McMurry close. Sophomore pitcher Bryson Morrill (Trophy Club, Texas) proved impressive again start-wise with seven strikeouts, but extra base hits nipped at his heels with UO producing three in his four and two-thirds innings that led to their fast start.

McMurry (9-12 overall, 5-6 ASC) seeks a series victory Monday, March 27. The single nine-inning game is set for a 12 p.m. first pitch.