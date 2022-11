After winning their first season opener game since 2019, the McMurry Warhawks hosted their second game of the season against the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.

It was a back-and-forth game until the Warhawks outscored the Bulldogs 21-12 in the fourth quarter to beat the Bulldogs by those important nine points.

The Warhawks are now 2-0 on the season.

McMurry has University of Southwest next on their schedule.