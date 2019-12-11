Warner trying to lead Hamlin to state finals

The Hamlin Pied Pipers have had a rich tradition of success in their history dating back to the year 1940, that was the year they secured their first district title.

Now over the years, they’ve had quite a bit of success throughout the rest of the playoffs but only two appearances in the State Semifinals,1985 and 1994 was their most recent appearance.

Now this will be their third appearance in the semifinals against Stratford.

There is one glaring detail on this board at Hamlin High School: No appearances in the State Finals.

They look to try and make it this time around in 2019. The main reason why they have a chance to do that is their star quarterback, junior Braydin Warner.

Braydin Warner said, “I’ve grown a lot in being calm in the pocket, being able to trust my offensive line a lot more, and just putting the ball up to my playmakers and letting them catch it. Just trusting coaches gameplans, they’ve been great all year.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “Braydin’s done a good job for us, he’s a good player, he’s a good athlete. I’m proud of the way he’s grown this year, he’s more mature, he’s more patient.”

Warner’s also put up incredible numbers, passing for 2092 yards and 27 touchdowns while tacking on three more on the ground.

Warner said, “A lot of my confidence comes from my O-line, they’re a great group and they have the ability to block for 15 seconds if I need them to. They’re always going to play hard no matter what game or team.”

Lucas said, “This past week, he made some incredible throws. Two of his touchdown passes this week he threw when he was on the run, he threw them right on the money.”

Warner said, “The playmakers I have around me makes my job easy just to be able to get them the ball and watch them work in space. It makes my job easy.”

Warner and the Pied Pipers take on Stratford Thursday at 6 p.m. in Plainview for a shot at their first State Finals berth.