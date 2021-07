ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football player Boomer Warren has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas Small College Team that was announced on Tuesday.

Warren, who is a junior offensive guard from Haslet, was named a first-team All-American this spring and was also a first-team All-ASC selection.

The Cowboys return most of their starters and will began play on Sept. 4 when it hosts Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m.