Warren Named Top Offensive Lineman; 19 Honored By ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ junior offensive guard Boomer Warren was named the American Southwest Conference offensive lineman of the year and 19 Cowboys won honors in the yearly ASC awards voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Warren, an offensive guard from Haslet, was tabbed with the top lineman award. It is the 10th time an HSU offensive lineman has won the award.

Jake Parker of Howard Payne won offensive player of the year, Jefferson Fritz of Mary Hardin-Baylor won defensive honors, Carlton Brown of Belhaven was the defensive lineman of the year, K.J. Miller of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the special teams player of the year, Cameron Welch of Texas Lutheran was freshman of the year and Blaine McCorkle of Belhaven was the coach of the year.

HSU had five players named first team all-ASC. Jonathan Castaneda, who became a five-time all-ASC selection was named at tight end, Warren was named at offensive guard and Elias Berkel was named at center. Freshmen Brock Bujnoch and Davonte Nephew were named first-team all-ASC at defensive back.

The Cowboys had 12 players on the all-ASC second team. Wide receiver Kevi Evans, tackle Kevin Lightfoot, quarterback Kyle Jones, running backs Myles Featherston and Kolby Youngblood, kicker Jamie Pogue and return specialist Cade Bell were on the offensive team. Defensive lineman Khristion Little, linebackers Matt Mitchell, Terrell Franklin and Cameron Hanna and safety Jamel LaFond were named to the second-team defense.

Hunter Moore was named third-team all-ASC at offensive guard.

Sophomore defensive back Demarcus Coleman was named to the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.

2021 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Parker, Howard Payne

Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Boomer Warren, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carlton Brown, Belhaven

Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor S

Freshman of the Year: Cameron Welch, Texas Lutheran

Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven C

D Three-Time Defensive Player of the Year

S Two-Time Special Teams Player of the Year

C Two-Time Coach of the Year