The Cooper Cougars are hitting the road for the first time this season this week.

The Cougars picked up win number one last week, and the continued improved play of quarterback Chris Warren was a big part of that victory.

Warren ran for a touchdown and threw for two touchdowns against Central.

The final touchdown was the game winner in overtime.

This is hissecond season as the starting quarterback, and Warren says he’s getting better each day.

Chris Warren said, “Seeing my progress, it really helps my game now. I see myself last year, see film last year, I don’t think that was my best. Seeing me play this year, and the way I feel on the field, it’s really a big deal to me. It really helps me.”

Johnathan Vanwinkle said, “A lot of growth and development, especially from sophomore, junior, and now senior year. He’s out here working hard every day, getting better. I see him. He’s at film. He’s the first one in and last one out. He does everything he can to improve his game.”

Warren has 611 yards passing this season. He tries to add to that in Friday’s game against Lubbock Coronado.

The Cougars and Mustangs play at a weird time.

They kick it off at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.