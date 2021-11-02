Wasted opportunities early hurt Cooper in loss to Azle

Head coach Aaron Roan and the Cougars are one win from clenching their place in the playoffs.

That’s because Cooper lost to Azle last week in a District 3-5A Division I game.

Cooper had chances early in the game to take command, but the offense was unable to take advantage of a pair of possessions in Azle territory.

The Hornets then exploded for 21 first quarter points to take control.

The game boiled down to wasted opportunities in the early going.

Roan said, “I thought we came out and had some good stops defensively. We drove the ball. I thought we had an opportunity to get two scores early in the football game, but we didn’t capitalize on those opportunities, but then it went down hill after that, but it kind of snowballed. We did some good stuff last week. Football is a funny game. If you start out and capitalize better on those opportunities, it would’ve been a different ball game, but it wasn’t. It is what it is. We’ve got to learn from that. We’ve got to go out and get better throughout the week and get ready to go play a good football team and good football game on Friday.”

Cooper can still clinch a playoff berth with a victory on Friday night, and that playoff berth would extend their school record playoff streak to 15.

Cooper hosts Crowley at Shotwell Stadium.