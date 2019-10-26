Live Now
Click now to watch our live stream of Western NM at Texas A&M Commerce! 🏈

WATCH LIVE: Western New Mexico vs. Texas A&M-Commerce football

The NCAA Division II matchup is being played at Texas A&M-Commerce

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in partnership with the Lone Star Conference is broadcasting and live streaming four NCAA Division II Matchups.

Below is the schedule for the live streams:

DateTimeTeams
Oct. 263 p.m. CTWestern New Mexico at Texas A&M Commerce
Nov. 22 p.m. CT Midwestern State at Tarleton State
Nov. 93 p.m. CT West Texas A&M at Texas A&M Kingsville
Nov. 163 p.m. CT Texas A&M Commerce at Angelo State

