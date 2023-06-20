ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – He’s the coach that restarted the program, Stamford’s most recent football champion, the one that turned the program around in the 2000’s. Wayne Hutchinson is out of retirement and back on the field he’s always called home.

Wayne Hutchinson said, “You know, I wasn’t expecting to coach up until three weeks ago and I had been, like I said I had been working on my houses and I hadn’t had time to even think about it. Then out of the blue, the job comes open and I’m approached and then I get to thinking about it and you know, I’m like ‘I got some more years left in me, I love to coach and what a better place to coach than what feels like your hometown anyway.”

Coach Hutch’s phone flooded with texts the day the news broke he was back as the head football coach.

Hutchinson smiled, “I was honestly very surprised. My phone blew up. A lot of people text me, congratulated me and that’s always special when people do that. But, I don’t know it’s just been crazy it’s been a whirlwind since Friday and we’re already kinda starting to get things rolling. But hearing from your past coaches from the school that I came from, and the people that are here, and ex-players and things like that, that’s pretty special.”

Almost a decade ago, Wayne made the tough decision to leave a thriving program and move to the South Plains where he coached Lubbock Monterey for eight seasons before retiring in 2021.

“Well you know we hit the pinnacle when I left right, then sometimes you have to make decisions on what’s best for your family at the particular time. So, it’s always hard to leave, then you never know how you’re gonna be accepted when you come back. The minute we came back into town last summer, we were welcome with open arms and it was like we had never left. So, I’m sure the expectations are gonna be high and I wouldn’t want it any other way.” said Wayne.

He’s got a little over a month before the real practice starts, the question is, is Coach Hutch to take it on?

Coach Hutch nodded, “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. I’m anxious, when you take off for a year, you can get your batteries recharged pretty quick. I’ve always had a passion to coach, it’s always been a special thing to do. Work with kids and see them grow and develop. See if you can make a difference. So, I’m excited about that.”

Coach Hutch’s official start date is July 1st.