STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports) – This season Wayne Hutchinson takes back the reigns of the Stamford Bulldogs program.

Hutchinson led the Bulldogs to three straight state championship game appearances, and two state championships back in 2012 and 2013.

Now, he’s back and that adrenaline rush of coaching again is something he looks forward to.

“I know the first night before two a day I still got those butterflies again. Once we stepped out on the field I kind of get goose bumps you know,” said coach Wayne Hutchinson.

“It’s just part of the game, it’s something that you’ve done all your life, and you just love and like to be around the coaches, the comradely. And coach the kids, watch them grow, watch them mature. That’s what it’s about and that’s what makes it fun and that’s what excites me on a daily basis,” Hutchinson added.

Christian Duran said, “Oh it’s awesome, I mean when I came here a long time ago, I was a little kid and watching him as coach and going to state in 2011; 2012-13 I was a little kid. Now he comes back my high school career junior senior year, I mean it’s pretty awesome.”

Coach Hutchinson says he’s looking to get back under the Friday night lights again, it’s been too long.