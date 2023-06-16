STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports)– Stamford Independent School District officials announce that Wayne Hutchinson will be the new Athletic Director/Head football coach for the 2023-24 school year.

Coach Hutchinson will assume the lead role starting on July 1st.

Coach Hutchison is returning to Stamford after serving as the head football coach for Lubbock Monterey for 8 years. Prior to his stint in Lubbock, Coach Hutchinson was the Athletic Director/Head football coach for Stamford.

During this time, Stamford bulldogs competed at the state championship game for three consecutive years winning the state championship in 2012 and 2013.

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Hutchison take the reins for the Stamford athletic program” said Stamford ISD superintendent Robbie Phillips. “Coach Hutchison brings a wealth of experience, energy and enthusiasm to continue on a long history of a winning tradition. Welcome home Coach!”