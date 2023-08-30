ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his Cougars struggled out of the gate on Thursday night and lost to Keller.

Cooper tied the game up at 7 with a nice opening drive, but struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, and Keller scored 30 straight points.

It wasn’t the outcome the Cougars were looking for, but Roan says there were some good things to focus on in the contest.

Roan said, “We did some good things. We’ve just got to be consistent. I think that’s a big learning point for us, especially a young group that any given point and any given play can play huge in the outcome. You don’t know when those are going to be, so you’ve got to be at your best every snap of the football. We took a lot of learning points. We’ve got to clean some things up and not panic. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We believe in what we do. We’ve just got to do it better and be more consistent. For a lot of folks it was their first time in a big time environment, so you can check that off the list.”

Cooper picked up 248 yards on the offensive side of the ball, but they turned the ball over three times.

The defense gave up over 300 yards.

The Crosstown Showdown against Abilene High is next for the Cougars.