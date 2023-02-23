The ACU Wildcats walked it off against the Oklahoma Sooners in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats program newcomer Maddox Miesse drove in the game-winning hit with a single to centerfield.

It’s not the first victory over a big-time program for the Wildcats, but RIck McCarty says it’s cool every time they do it.

McCarty said, “Every win is a great win. We are always working through that. I think our guys believed. We talked about that before we came over here today. Opportunity to play in a big league park. Opportunity to show our programs growth over the course of the last two, three, four, five years.

McCarty added that it’s even more special because his team beat the Sooners in front of a big crowd of alumni.

He added, “To do it with our crowd here is special. There was so many alumni that were here, which is really special for us.”

The Wildcats aren’t new to beating Power 5 teams. They are 8-5 in the last three years and were 5-2 in 2022.

He said, “There’s a brand over there(Oklahoma), so sometimes, that’s a growing piece in a program. That’s another Power 5 program win for us. We like slaying Giants around here. We will put that one in, but we’ll get ready to play on Friday, too.”

ACU returns to Scott Field this weekend for a four-game series with Southeast Missouri. Game one is Friday at 4:05 p.m.