For the first time since 2016, you can call the Eagles outright district champions!

They rolled through the district schedule unbeaten.

They handled any challenge put in front of them, and head coach Mike Fullen is proud of his team.

Fullen said, “It’s tough to go straight through undefeated. You just have to play at a level every week, but we got better each week and matched every bodies best shot. The seniors were part of that group when we restarted in 2020. We wanted to get back to winning championships, and they were part of restarting that standard.”

The Eagles don’t have a game this week, and they start the playoffs next week at home against an El Paso team.