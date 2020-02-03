Weather causes changes to AISD athletic calendar

ABILENE – The threat of potential bad weather in Abilene late Tuesday and into Wednesday has caused some changes in athletics schedules at both Cooper and Abilene High.

Here are the new times for athletics contests at each school:

Abilene High

• Girls basketball vs. San Angelo Central has moved to 4 p.m. at Eagle Gym

• Boys basketball vs. San Angelo Central will immediately follow the girls’ game at Eagle Gym

• Junior varsity basketball times and sites are still to be determined

• No freshman games for either the boys or girls on Tuesday

• Boys soccer at Weatherford at 5 p.m.

• Girls soccer vs. Weatherford at 5 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium

• JV soccer games have been cancelled

Cooper

• Girls basketball vs. Wichita Falls has moved at 3:30 p.m .at Cougar Gym

• Boys basketball vs. Wichita Falls will immediately follow the girls’ game at Cougar Gym

• Junior varsity basketball times and sites are still to be determined

• No freshman games for either the boys or girls on Tuesday

• Boys soccer vs. Sweetwater at 5 p.m. at Cooper’s on-campus stadium

• Girls soccer at Wichita Falls Hirschi at 4 p.m.