DENVER – Due to winter weather issues in the Chicago area, the women’s basketball game between Abilene Christian and Chicago State scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 has been postponed.

The game will now be played on Monday, Feb. 7 with a 1 p.m. CT tip-off on the Chicago State campus.

The game will still air on ESPN+ and 102.7 The Bear.

ACU’s game on Saturday, Feb. 5 at UTRGV is still in tact, and the game will still tip at 2 p.m. in Edinburg.