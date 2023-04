Munday is in the market for a new head football coach and athletic director.

Former AD and head coach Webb Murphy resigned from the position on Wednesday night.

Murphy led the Mogul’s program for just one year.

As the football coach, he helped Munday bounce back from zero wins in 2021 to three wins in 2022, and they scored almost twice as many points as the year before.

Muphy’s next stop is in San Saba. He is an assistant for Armadillo’s head coach Andreas Aguirre.