ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Men’s Basketball hosted Sul Ross State for its regular season finale Saturday while honoring its lone senior – Devon Webb – inside Kimbrell Arena with a special pre-game ceremony. The Lobos held on late to win the game, 96-89.

McMurry, who finishes the regular season 9-14 overall and 7-11 in American Southwest Conference play, already secured its spot in the postseason two nights ago with a win over Howard Payne.

Meanwhile, the Lobos (10-15, 7-13 ASC) had more to play for today, punching its ticket to the conference tournament with the win.

The War Hawks are officially the No. 6 seed in the eight team tournament and will face crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. Sul Ross State earned the seventh seed and will take on No. 2 LeTourneau immediately following.

Webb earned the start for the fourth time in his two years at McMurry, totaling six points, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes of action.

The lead changed 13 times in what proved to be a see-saw battle. The Lobos took a two-point lead into the break, scoring a layup at the buzzer to go ahead 37-35. The game remained close until Sul Ross built some cushion with 3:00 to go – going up 84-73.

McMurry was never out of it though, cutting the double-digit deficit from 11 to three in a matter of moments. With 32 seconds to go, sophomore CJ LeBlanc drained a clutch triple to make it 90-87. Nonetheless, the Lobos were able to survive by swishing all six of its free throws from that point on.

Both teams had four players in double figures, with McMurry led by LeBlanc at 22 points. Fellow sophomore TJ Hilliard had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Remy Minor also had 16 points, while Rob Charles added 13.

Sully was led by Trey Nelson with 21 points. Julian Paredes added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The ASC Tournament will be hosted by Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas. McMurry will play in the first of four games to open the tournament with a noon tip.