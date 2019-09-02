Week 1 Game Balls

The first game ball handed out in the 2019 season goes to the Cisco Running Backs. Cisco rushed for 552 yards in their 49-27 road win against Sweetwater. Jailyn Humphries rushed for 219 yards, Gibson Hearne for 165 yards and both took it to the house twice.

The second game ball goes to Hawley star Running Back Colton Marshall. Marshall jumped out the gun with 274 yards on the ground and three touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 39-0 win over Roscoe.

The third game ball goes to the defense of De Leon, who held a physical Clyde Bulldogs team to only 6 points on the road. The Bearcats only score of the game came on a huge 60-yard pick-six by Emery Amick to give first-year head coach Andrew Dickson his first career victory.

The final game ball goes to Hamlin’s star running back Jackson Sepeda. Sepeda rushed for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns to help set the tone in the Pied Pipers 27-7 road victory against Anson. Quarterback Braydin Warner is honorable mention as he rushed for 93 yards and a score as well.