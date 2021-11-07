Week 11 BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas hits the brakes, then accelerates for a 75-yard touchdown

The Week 11 BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week came from Shotwell Stadium during the showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the San Angelo Central Bobcats.

Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas received the handoff, broke to the outside, and while he was running up the right sideline he hit the brakes to shake the defenders, and then sped past the everyone to score a 75-yard touchdown.

The Eagles went on to win 49-14, and Abilene High finished the regular season 5-1 in District Play, and 7-3 overall.

Thomas and the Eagles have a date with the El Paso Eastwood Troopers this Friday in the first round of the playoffs.