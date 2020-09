The Kevin Stennett era in Cisco has taken off right where former Head Coach Brent West left it and he has a quarterback that could haunt rival coaches for the next three years.

Head Coach Kevin Stennett said, "It felt really good to get that first win out of the way and it was short lived, I celebrated and then turned on film Saturday and watched Wall so I didn't feel that great for too long but it felt good to get it over with."