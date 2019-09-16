Week 3 Game Balls

Our first Game Ball goes to Cooper Cougars Running Back Noah Garcia. Garcia receives his second Game Ball of the year after rushing for 154 yards and the touchdown that sealed the deal in the Cougars 23-14 victory over Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown.

Our second Game Ball goes to the Clyde Bulldogs defense. The Bulldogs had a tall task asked of them taking on the Comanche Indians, however, the Bulldogs stuffed the Indians offense, allowing only 66 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs defense shut out the Indians in Week 3, winning 34-0.

Our third Game Ball goe to Anson Tigers Quarterback Drew Hagler. Hagler threw for 251 yards and six touchdowns and, if that wasn’t enough, he also rushed for 112 yards to lead the Tigers to a 44-24 victory over a tough Stamford team.

Our fourth and final Game Ball goes to Hawley Bearcats Running Back Colton Marshall. Marshall continued his thorough distruction of defenses, posting 230 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. On top of that, he converted four two-point conversions to lead Hawley to a thrilling 46-44 win over Hamlin.

Congratulations to our winners, we look forward to seeing shine bright once again on Friday nights.