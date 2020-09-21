Week 4 Game Balls

Our first game ball goes to Cam Smith of the Snyder Tigers. Smith ran for 156 yards and found the end zone four times to help lead the Tigers to a 36-12 win over Lake View. Snyder takes on Jim Ned next.

Speaking of the Indians, Xavier Wishert gets our second game ball. Wishert was a tough man to take down as he ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns in their 39-20 win over Cisco.

Our third game ball goes to Jackson Sepeda of the Hamlin Pied Pipers. Sepeda ran for 132 yards and scored four touchdowns in their 48-6 win over Anson. Hamlin now 4-0 on the year.

Our final game ball goes to the Albany defense. The Lions were a brick wall allowing only six yards of offense all game as they cruised to a 43-0 win over Haskell.

Congratulations to our week four game ball winners. We look forward to continue seeing you shine bright under the Friday night lights.