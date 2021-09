Check out the highlights and scores from the week one college football action around the Big Country.

Division 1:

SMU 56

ACU 9

Division 3:

Hardin-Simmons 49

Wayland Baptist 0

Howard Payne 43

Texas Lutheran 17

McMurry

Trinity

(Cancelled Due to Positive COVID-19 cases at McMurry)

JUCO:

Navarro 35

Cisco 14