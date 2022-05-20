The Albany Lions are scheduled to start their series with Coleman at McMurry on Friday.

The Lions are ranked 8th this season and enter the weekend with a 17-4 record.

It’s been four seasons since the Lions advanced to the state tournament, and the seniors on this team want to go back this year.

To do that, they have to keep doing what they do best.

Head coach David Fairchild said, “We’ve had great outings so far. We’ve gotten better each week, and I think that’s been the key to the success and that kind of brings everything else into play.”

Luke Ivy added, “We’re a little bit more excited. We came in as freshmen, me and the other senior, we came in and went to the state tournament. So we’re hoping to do the same thing this year. It would be great to leave that footprint, especially senior year, and that’s what you can be left with, be known for, is having that run in baseball.”

Albany and Coleman start their series on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Driggers Field.

Game 2 is Saturday at 11 a.m.