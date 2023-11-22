BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – There are only 10 Big Country teams left fighting to punch their ticket to state, among those are the Brownwood Lions.

They face the Springtown Porcupines in the Regionals this weekend.

With both teams boasting impressive track records and a hunger for victory, how you prepare, is crucial.

“Well it starts with preparation throughout the week,” said head coach Sammy Burnett. “If you don’t prepare for the test on Friday, you won’t pass it.”

The Lions spend this week crafting their skills, gearing up to defend their honor on the gridiron against a formidable opponent.

Coach Burnett added, “At this point, you cannot do what happened to us the first half last week. You cannot have a mediocre half and expect to win. You’re in an elite group of guys right now, an elite group of teams, and if you don’t play four quarters you’re going to get beat.”

“I think they’re a very good football team, very big, very physical, they do a lot of great things offensively, they’re very sound defensively, and they’re very well-coached. I think we’re equally yoked, and I think t’s going to be a slobber knocker I really do. I think it’s going to be a knockdown drag out,” said Burnett.

You can catch the Lions in action on this Black Friday in Crowley, facing Springtown at 7 p.m.