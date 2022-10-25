The Abilene High Eagles went into Week 8 needing a victory to lock in a playoff berth, and they got it done.

The defense was it’s usual dominant self with a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown.

The offense came through for the home team, too.

The Eagles rushed for 230 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The season is a grind, and it’s been up and down for head coach Mike Fullen.

He is proud that the 2022 Eagles extended their season and are playoff bound.

Fullen said, “We’ll never take it for granted because it’s hard to do. It’s hard to do at this level. It’s hard to do in this district. This district is very competitive. For us, it’s an expectation to make it for a third year in a row and get back into a standard and an expectation of being a playoff team. That’s why you get into this profession. You want to take average guys and make them good and make good players great and combine them together and play for one goal. One of our goals was to go to the playoffs and put our plate at the table.”

The Eagles finish the regular season on Friday up in Amarillo.

They play a rare 4 p.m. game against the Sandies at Bivins Stadium.

The Eagles are 3-2 in district play.