Wells aims to recruit Texas well

Matt Wells is getting ready to coach his first season as the head coach at Texas Tech.

Like every other school in the country, for the Red Raiders to win, the coaches have to get players to come to Lubbock to play, and Texas is the most fertile recruiting ground.

This is not the first time for Wells to recruit in the state, but being the Texas Tech coach is giving him an edge he’s never had before.

“I think for me personally, I’ve recruited the state of Texas for three quarters of my career, our whole staff has, I’ve got six guys on my staff who were high school coaches, so for us it’s about rekindling the relationships,” Matt Wells said.

“The biggest thing for me is I’ve never recruited in the state of Texas with an in-state logo, and to have the red double T on every time you walk into a school, to me it’s a powerful thing. It’s something that I take great pride in, and it’s an honor to coach at Texas Tech.”

Practice for the 2019 season starts in August. Wells’ first game as the head coach is August 31st against Montana State in Lubbock.