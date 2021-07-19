Wells excited for Cumbie’s return to Lubbock

This is probably Matt Wells’s final chance to prove that he can win in the Big 12. He is 8-14 in two seasons as the the leader of the Red Raiders football program.

That hasn’t been good enough in the past in Lubbock, so it would do him some good to improve on that this year.

The Red Raiders brought in transfer quarterback Tyler Show and offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. The former Snyder Tiger was a record breaker as a quarterback at Tech and Wells is excited to have Cumbie back.

Matt Wells said, “It’s good to have Sonny back, he’s West Texas, from Snyder, Texas and obviously he had a really good senior season at Texas Tech and a career at Tech and he’s been there under several staffs before me. I think the vibe right now is really good with him and the offensive players, they’re excited. In terms of him and the quarterbacks, that’s part of the reason I do believe I chose him as just his ability to coach and connect with those quarterbacks, he’s a detailed teacher, he’s a technique teacher. He’s done a nice job with those guys in the spring, I look forward to the work he’s gonna do with them throughout this season.”

Practice starts soon, the games start in a month and a half. The Red Raiders open at NRG Stadium on September 4th against Houston.