Wells says he needs to win this year for seniors

The Big 12 is holding Media Days this week in Frisco.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were there to talk abou the year of the Matt Wells era in Lubbock.

Wells takes over a program that’s struggled in recent years, but he says he has a obligation to win, right now.

Wells explained, “None of these guys, the returning guys, chose Texas Tech because of Matt Wells or because of our staff. I recognize that. I can appreciate that. I chose Texas Tech because of them. I respect our players and the work that they’ve put in. I can see a hunger and a passion, especially for the seniors. I think I owe them, as a first-year head coach, to these seniors to win and win right now.”

Wells and the Red Raiders are picked seventh in the Big 12 in 2019.

The season starts on August 31 in Lubbock against Montana St.