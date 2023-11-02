ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars face off against the Wylie Bulldogs in a high-stakes battle.

The Southtown Showdown is always filled with excitement for each team and with a playoffs home game on the line, the tension is even higher.

“We’re expecting a dog fight because Southtown Showdown, it’s always a dog fight,” said Dycin Davis. “But we got to go out there and make a statement after how we started everything. So you know, it’s just we have to go out there and make a statement, it’s going to be a dog fight and we have to show them who we are.”

Last year the Coogs fell to Wylie 20-10, Cooper now looking to turn things around with home field advantage.

Needless to say both teams are hungry for a Friday night win.

Jaylen Parker said, “I think we’re pretty comfortable but I think we can’t get too lacks though, because if we get to comfortable we’re going to go out there and it’s not going to look too good.”

“But I think our confidence and our ability to go play and know who we can play against and know we can win have gotten way better. After coming together and talking and being a team,” Parker added.

The action takes place on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.