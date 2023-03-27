The Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls are surprising the American Southwest Conference with a newfound sense of purpose, focus, and some serious sluggers at the plate.

Head softball coach Chanin Billings said, “A lot of seniors graduated last year that was kind of career players for us, they played every year. So, this year I really had to try to figure out what our new starting lineup was going to look like, what’s our chemistry looking like; who’s going to step up and start to lead.”

She added, “So I think what’s been good is that we have a good senior class this year and they’ve really done a good job in filling in those gaps. We have some kids that are just super completive and do not want to lose. Even if it’s not our best game, there’s one game in particular in my head where it was not our best game, but they we’re like we’re going to win and find a way to win. Whatever it takes we’re going to make a play and try to find a way to win the game.”

The new mindset inspired the rest of the team and the future leaders of the team.

“Having the seniors that we do now kind of watch how they lead us is something I want to take into next season. As far as keeping us in the loop, making sure we know why things are done is a really big part into what I can take into next year,” said Aubrianna Salazar.

The Cowgirls were off all of spring break this season to rest up. They are ready to close the season and play hard the rest of the way.

“We started the season really strong and now our bodies are well rested and we just have to lock back in for the rest of the season,” said Salazar.

The saying goes, ‘It’s not about winning or losing as long as you have fun,’ but for the Cowgirls, winning is a lot more fun.

HSU continues American Southwest Conference play this weekend with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against Howard Payne.