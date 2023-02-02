The McMurry men are heading down the stretch of the American Southwest Conference schedule.

A strong finish could land them in the post season tournament for the second year in a row. They are currently on the outside looking in, but head coach Zach Pickelman is confident his guys can get the job done.

Pickelman said, “We talked a lot about how we don’t need to be our best in November, we need to be our best in late January and February. I hope we’re kind of getting to be our best and we’re hitting our stride. Obviously we have a lot of tough opponents on our schedule left. We are 7th currently, half game behind LeTourneau in which we played a couple of weeks ago. So, we’re right there half game behind them and couple of games out of fourth place. With a league as good as and as balanced as it’s been this year, you put together a good week and you might be able to jump up a couple of spots in the standings.”

The War Hawks can improve their place in the standings on Saturday. They are headed up to Clarksville, Arkansas to play the University of Ozarks. The men play at 3 p.m. and the women start at 1 p.m.