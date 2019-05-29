West a great addition for Lions this season

May 29th, 2019 - The Albany Lions are less than a day from playing in the Class 2A Regional Finals.

Junior pitcher Ben West is helping to lead the way.

West is new to Albany this school year, but he's made himself right at home.

West, like the team, is undefeated as a starting pitcher in the playoffs.

He is the newest Lion on the field, but West already feels at home in Albany.

"It's been a blessing. Definitely a little timid, a little scared to come over here. Going to another school is never going to be easy," Ben West said.

"I came in and they took me under their wing. It's been great. Guys like Josh Dyer and Ryan Hill. All the seniors, Cameron Dacus, Cody Edgar, they took me in. They really took care of me. Once I got comfortable and settled in here."

"I kind of became me no matter what. I think I done an alright job for Albany. Coming here was one of the greatest decisions of my life," West said.

Game one between the New Deal Lions and the Albany Lions is tomorrow at 5 at Snyder's Moffett Field. The series continues on Friday at 1 back in Snyder. The winner is headed to Round Rock for the State Tournament.